Tanzania “Miracle Kids” return to Sioux City to be students at WITCC

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - They’re known as the “Miracle Kids” and their story is straight out of a motion picture.

In fact, that’s the plan: Make the story of the three children from Tanzania into a movie. The “Miracle Kids” are back in Sioux City to start their college education, about five years after an accident in the African country left them with serious injuries.

The first time Wilson, Doreen and Sadhia were flying into Sioux City it was on a medical evacuation. They’d just been in a bus crash when Siouxland missionaries stumbled across them.

Now, they’re back in Sioux City and this trip is all about education, starting with Western Iowa Tech Community College.

“So I’m really happy to come here and get the education but also to meet the people who helped me helpless, like cane missiles. Peter, and thank you again,” said Sadhia.

The missionaries, from Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries, almost didn’t stop to help. Their safari guide wanted to keep the adventure going, but Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Milby begged him to stop.

“And again, like our driver didn’t want to stop and I nearly jumped off the vehicle while it was still moving. I’m like ‘you have to stop. We cannot just go past this as medical people. That’s not there’s no way,’” said Milby.

None of the three are going into the medical field. Instead, they’d like to be engineers and pilots. Something that’s hard to believe after they suffered broken bones and partial paralysis.

“I would like to say thank you to Mercy Hospital. Thank you to the STEM community. Thank you to everybody who helped us until we reach here,” said Wilson.

Ultimately, medical professionals at MercyOne nurtured the group back to health after cutting through lots of jurisdictional red tape. And that makes this return to Sioux City even sweeter.

