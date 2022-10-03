‘Wakanda Forever’ trailer shows first glimpse of new Black Panther

Marvel released a new trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." (Marvel Studios via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Marvel has released a new and longer trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

It’s still unknown who will take over the role as the next Black Panther after actor Chadwick Boseman’s death.

He died in 2020 at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer.

Fans have long speculated how the actor’s death will be handled in the sequel.

At the end of the trailer, a woman of unknown identity appears in a new Black Panther suit.

In a recent interview, the president of Marvel Studios said it felt much too soon to recast the late actor’s character, T’Challa.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters Nov. 11.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Neighbors and family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Billowing smoke from large grass can be seen near Outer Drive North
Sioux City Fire and Rescue battles grass fire near Outer Drive North
A passenger’s cellphone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in a fatal crash in...
Victim’s cellphone alerts first responders to deadly crash that killed 6
A Nebraska couple's business in Flordia was destroyed by a hurricane
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court sets Brittney Griner appeal date for Oct. 25
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Jury selection starts in 3rd trial tied to Gov. Whitmer plot
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, is escorted by Chief Justice of the United States John...
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Nobel win for Swede who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA
A Ukrainian serviceman sits on a T-80 tank that they claimed had been captured from the Russian...
Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to annex