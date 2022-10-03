Women Aware names new executive director

Flora Lee, the new executive director of Women Aware, speaks at a press conference on Monday.
Flora Lee, the new executive director of Women Aware, speaks at a press conference on Monday.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Women Aware has a new executive director, and she has some big plans for the non-profit.

Flora Lee was announced as the organization’s new leader at a press conference on Monday. Lee says her number one goal is to get the word out about Women Aware, which has now expanded to help men and families.

Lee believes Women Aware is a “diamond in the rough” of Siouxland service organizations.

“Not only do we advocate but I think we also need to emphasize more education with people so that they can become independent, and they can improve their quality of life,” said Flora Lee, the new executive director.

Women Aware provides advocacy services to those facing housing instability, government red tape and those starting a business. Lee says anyone who needs help but doesn’t know where to start can contact Women Aware.

