Around Siouxland: Sioux City Community Theatre Family Fall Festival

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community Theatre are preparing for some fall fun beginning at 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15.

The family-friendly event will feature a dunk tank, cakewalk, bounce houses, food trucks and a petting zoo. The day will cap off with trunk or treating.

The fundraiser will help benefit the theatre’s upcoming productions, as well as scholarships for its students.

Event details can be found on the theatre’s upcoming performances and events page.

