Around Siouxland: Sioux City Community Theatre Family Fall Festival

By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community Theatre are preparing for some fall fun beginning at 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15.

The family-friendly event will feature a dunk tank, cakewalk, bounce houses, food trucks and a petting zoo. The day will cap off with trunk or treating.

The fundraiser will help benefit the theatre’s upcoming productions, as well as scholarships for its students.

Event details can be found on the theatre’s upcoming performances and events page.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle was reported going through a restaurant in Okoboji, Iowa.
Car drives into Okoboji, IA restaurant Saturday
Skylan’s birth certificate lists him as a U.S. citizen with a place of birth as “in the air.”
Mom gives birth to son mid-flight on American Airlines plane
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in California
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say
From left to right: Former Lake City Police Officers Anthony Snyder, Aaron Alspach, and Lake...
Lake City, IA police officers, administrator charged with felonies appear in court

Latest News

Bigger Together
Around Siouxland: Bigger Together
Around Siouxland: An Evening with the Villalobos Brothers
Around Siouxland: An Evening with the Villalobos Brothers
Around Siouxland: Riverssance
Around Siouxland: Riverssance
Around Siouxland: Tailgating for our Kids
Around Siouxland: Tailgating for our Kids