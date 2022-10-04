Battle Creek, NE man accused of sexually assaulting two teenagers

Travis Belina is facing charges of sexual abuse of two minors in Madison County, Neb.
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. (KTIV) - A Battle Creek, Nebraska feedlot owner accused of sexually abusing two teens, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday, Oct. 3.

Travis Belina, 25, has been charged with two felony counts of committing child abuse, and two felony counts of tampering with a witness. He was also charged with two misdemeanors of sexual assault in the third degree, but those have been dismissed.

According to court documents, Belina allegedly sexually assaulted two teenagers that worked for him in the past at his feedlot. Additionally, he’s accused of trapping the two in a vehicle in a remote area of Madison County, Nebraska, and trying to bribe them so they wouldn’t tell anyone what happened.

Belina was arrested in July, and initially held on bond and ordered not to have direct or indirect contact with the victims. At the end of September, a no-contact order was put into place after Belina allegedly was in contact with one of the victims.

The case has been bounded over to Madison County District Court. He is currently out on bond with an arraignment date set for 1 p.m. on Oct. 20.

