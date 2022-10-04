City Council approves the first reading of the revised domesticated animal ordinance.

City Council is researching what animal restrictions are in other Iowa cities.
City Council is researching what animal restrictions are in other Iowa cities.(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Monday night, Sioux City city leaders took the first step toward rewriting a city ordinance regulating domesticated animals.

The move follows the removal of dozens of snakes from a Sioux City home back in July.

The update to the ordinance would specify that animals like snakes, lizards, rodents, rabbits, ferrets, and birds need to be regulated to the same conditions as dogs and cats. The update would not include hamsters, guinea pigs, or fish.

This first reading passed 3-2.

“I’ll have to ask them why they voted no on this particular item because all you are doing is defining what a domesticated animal is,” said mayor, Bob Scott.

With this update, the council is also considering a new amendment to change the number of animals one household can have.

The current ordinance mandates that the owner of a property could not have more than two animals of the same species and no more than 3 animals in total.

