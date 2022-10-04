Farmers busy with harvest, so safety on the roads is key right now

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Harvest season is a busy time for Siouxland farmers and their large equipment often must travel on roads with other cars.

Twenty miles per hour, that’s the top speed Tim Carlson, co-owner of Carlson Farms, can drive his combine on the roads.

Travel during harvest season can slow down quite a bit. Farmers want you to know, they see you and try to give you space.

“When you take a big piece of machinery like this combine down a gravel road, there’s no room to get it over very far. And you’re not going to tip a 3,4,5 hundred thousand dollar combine over in the ditch. So when you got someone behind you in a vehicle that wants to get going, please be patient with us. We’re looking for an intersection, another gravel road, a big driveway to get over,” said Carlson.

The newer combines have cameras, which allow farmers to see traffic approaching from behind. They say the large equipment is vital to planting and harvesting crops. Damaging the equipment is something no farmer wants, and being in an accident that causes injury is a nightmare scenario.

“Be patient with us. We’re trying to get out of the way we’re going to take the most efficient route possible. If I turned into someone accidentally it would be a nightmare situation, I have small kids I know that I don’t want anything to happen to them,” said Austin Carlson, co-owner of Carlson Farms

Farmers say staying safe needs to be a unified effort.

Farmers will do their part to make way whenever possible, and other drivers should be patient when they encounter farm machinery on the road.

Leaving early, using more caution, and slowing down are some things to think about while hitting the road this harvest season.

