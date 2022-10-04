Former South Sioux City assistant coach sentenced in Dakota County for sexual assault involving students

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A former South Sioux City High School assistant coach was in Dakota County District Court Tuesday morning where he was sentenced for sexually assaulting two female students.

According to court documents, Nathan Rogers pleaded “no contest” to a count of first-degree sexual assault in two cases involving allegations made by two female students. In exchange for the plea, several other charges Rogers was facing, including child abuse and additional sexual assault charges, were dropped.

Tuesday morning, Rogers received 180 months on both sexual assault charges. Which will run concurrently with his federal sentence.

Back in September, Rogers was sentenced by a federal judge following a guilty plea to child pornography. During court Tuesday, the prosecution and defense said Rogers will serve just under 13 years in federal jail.

All these charges stem back from incidents that occurred almost two years. In the first case, documents state a 15-year-old girl revealed she went to Rogers’ house, in December of 2020, to get a vape pen from Rogers. Documents say Rogers sexually assaulted the teenager, but she was able to escape.

During the investigation into Rogers’ first sexual assault allegation, investigators obtained his cell phone. On it, investigators say they found numerous video clips of Rogers engaging in intercourse with a different minor.

KTIV was at the sentencing today, and will have more tonight on News 4.

