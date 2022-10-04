Morningside sweeps through BVU
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In the battle between the Buena Vista Beavers and the Morningside Mustangs it came down to a couple points here and there in each of the three sets won by Morningside.
The match counted as a regular season contest for Morningside so they will pick up a win. But, Buena Vista elected to have this game just count as a scrimmage.
It was not the cleanest of matches from either side but it was a competitive battle till the end with the Beavers hanging around each set, but the Mustangs ultimately taking the contest.
Morningiside improves to 7-15 on the season.
