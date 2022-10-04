Rain in our present, and some fall temperatures in our future

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday everyone! After a warm start to the week on Monday, we’re welcoming in some much-needed rainfall this Tuesday! We’re starting off mostly cloudy, with the showers picking up as we get into the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the low 70s, with a light 5 mph southeasterly wind across the viewing area.

The showers are expected to continue into the overnight hours before becoming mostly cloudy early Wednesday morning. Lows should be in the low-to-mid 50s, with the light wind now coming in from the southwest at around 5-0 mph.

We could see a lingering shower Wednesday morning before we welcome in a mostly cloudy day with highs expected to be in the low 70s across Siouxland. It’ll be a breezy one as well, with a 5-15 mph west-northwesterly wind and gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

The showers should have completely cleared up by Wednesday night. We’re expecting it’ll be partly cloudy, with lows mainly in the upper 40s and a 5-10 mph wind coming in from the northwest.

Many of the clouds will have cleared out by Thursday, making way for a mostly sunny day with highs in the low 60s. There is also expected to be a strong breeze, with 15-20 mph north winds and gusts reaching 30 mph.

Those strong north winds will bring the cold air with them, as Thursday night we’re looking at a mostly clear and chilly night with lows expected to be in the lower 30s. It’s likely many of us will wake up to some frost on Friday morning as a result.

We’ll see another chilly morning on Saturday before a little warm-up back to the mid and high 60s as we head into next week. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details!

