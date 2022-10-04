SCOTUS Rejects Bump Stocks Ban Challenge

Washington D.C. (NBC) - The supreme court has rejected a gun rights challenge against a bump stocks ban.

On Monday, the supreme court said it will not take up two cases challenging a ban enacted during the Trump Administration on bump stocks, the gun attachments that enable semi-automatic weapons to fire like a machine gun.

They use a recoil energy of a trigger pull to enable the user to fire up to hundreds of rounds per minute. The decision not to hear the cases means the ban remains in place.

The Trump Administration imposed the ban following the mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017...when a gunman used bump stock to open fire on a country music festival.

The ban went into effect in 2019 after the Supreme Court declined to block it.

