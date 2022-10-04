Showers possible Tuesday night with cooler weather for the end of the workweek

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some showers were moving through western Siouxland during the day on Tuesday and now more chances will be with us into Tuesday night.

In fact, we could see a few thunderstorms develop across the region Tuesday evening with showers also remaining possible through the overnight hours with lows in the low 50s.

We’ll be clearing out some during the day on Wednesday with a lingering light shower still possible although the best chances will be earlier in the day with highs in the low 70s and a northwesterly wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Thursday will be turning breezy and cooler with highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Some frost will then become possible both Friday morning and again on Saturday morning with lows dipping into the low 30s for most of us and maybe even a few upper 20s showing up as well.

Friday’s high temperatures will only get into the mid 50s despite plenty of sunshine.

Will we see any warming as the weekend goes along?

I’ll take a look at the very latest tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.