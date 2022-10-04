Siouxland Big Give underway through midnight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s 24 hours of giving for participating nonprofit organizations in The Siouxland Community Foundation’s fifth annual Siouxland Big Give campaign.

Through midnight, Oct. 4, community members have the opportunity to support 100 nonprofits within an 80-mile radius of Sioux City.

“Siouxland Big Give is about more than a day to give to your favorite organization, it’s a chance to learn about a different nonprofit doing great work in our community and become a philanthropist. Anyone can be a part of the movement to give, regardless of wealth or position. Online giving allows individuals to support at a minimum of $10 or as big as they’d like,” said Katie Roberts, executive director of The Siouxland Community Foundation.

Nonprofits who participate showcase their most dire needs to the community at, www.siouxlandbiggive.org, and highlight stories about the impact they make on people’s lives. Participating nonprofit missions range from arts, animals, education, and health, to human services, youth, and veterans.

This year’s goal is to raise more than $150,000. As in the past, many nonprofits have secured matching gifts to propel them to their highest donations.

“When you leverage matching gifts, it’s truly a win-win situation. Some of our smaller donors will feel empowered by their gift being doubled. Of course, with so many organizations participating and the wide array of missions they represent, you can’t go wrong with whichever organization you choose,” said Roberts.

The Siouxland Community Foundation accepts charitable gifts from individuals, families, private foundations and businesses who use the foundation to handle their charitable giving.

