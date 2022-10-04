Spencer, IA man sentenced to prison for meth conspiracy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Spencer, Iowa man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison on charges of meth conspiracy.

According to a news release by the United States Attorney’s Office, 55-year-old Armando Silva Reyes, pled guilty to one count of meth conspiracy and two counts of possession with intent to distribute on Feb. 18.

Between January 2020 and February 2021, Silva Reyes and others were involved in a conspiracy to distribute meth in northern Iowa. On at least two separate occasions, Silva Reyes distributed more than a quarter pound of pure meth to individuals cooperating with law enforcement.

In February of 2021, Silva Reyes and others received approximately three pounds of meth utilizing the United States Postal Service at the Spencer Post Office.

Silva Reyes was sentenced on Sept. 30 and must serve a five-year term of supervised release following imprisonment.

He remains in the custody of the United States marshal until he can be transported to federal prison.

