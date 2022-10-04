Tour of Homes fundraiser back in houses after 2 years

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Siouxland tradition is getting a return to its roots as the Tour of Homes will be back in houses.

This morning the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland announced the locations. The largest fundraiser of the year will go through five homes this year.

Tickets are $50 each and go towards helping the Siouxland community.

“We don’t charge for our services, so every kid, every family that comes through our door. There is no charge for our services, we serve hundreds of kids every year, so when people come out and buy tickets or make donations it means a lot to our organization it sustains us. It helps us provide the best mentoring services and prevention services possible for the kids in the Siouxland community,” said Kristie Arlt, Executive Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.

The tour will showcase 5 homes in Whispering Creek from Nov. 17 through Nov. 19.

You can find more about the Tour of Homes here.

