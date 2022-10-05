Around Siouxland: Homeless to Home Sweet Home

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In a mission to help people, power lives and build futures, Center for Siouxland is preparing for an upcoming fundraiser that will do just that.

Homeless to Home Sweet Home Whiskey, Wine and Brew fundraiser will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Sioux City Country Club.

The event will feature whiskey, wine and brew tastings served alongside food pairings, as well as local entertainment, and a special twist on its silent auction.

Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased online.

