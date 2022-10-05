Bovee Fire in Nebraska Sandhills 56% contained

HALSEY, Neb. (KNOP) - Continued cool and moist weather has helped crews make progress containing the Bovee Fire in the Nebraska Sandhills region near Halsey.

More than 200 people from several states are helping put out the flames. The fire is about 19,000 acres in size and is 56 percent contained as of Wednesday morning.

All evacuation orders have been lifted and Highway 2 is open, although watch for smoke along with increased traffic including large vehicles aiding in the fire effort.

A firefighter died while actively fighting the Bovee Fire on Sunday. The Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody suffered a medical emergency and died, according to the Region 26 Council. He was 59-years-old.

The fire began at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey Sunday afternoon and quickly spread north. A State 4-H Camp lodge and cabins were destroyed along with the Scott Lookout Tower.

The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Organization reported a major wildfire at the Bessey Ranger District near Halsey on Sunday. (Joshua Carrizales)

