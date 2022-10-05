Cherokee, IA man pleads guilty to meth possession

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Cherokee, Iowa man faces anywhere from 10 years to life in prison for meth possession.

Jeffery Linn, 54, who was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, pled guilty on Oct. 3, in Sioux City federal court.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Linn admitted that on Dec. 6, 2021, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle he was driving. During a search, law enforcement seized approximately 10 ounces of methamphetamine, which Linn intended to help distribute to others.

Evidence also showed that during the traffic stop, Linn attempted to swallow the meth to avoid arrest.

Linn faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10 million fine, and at least five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

A sentencing date is yet to be determined.

