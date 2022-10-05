Cherokee, IA man pleads guilty to meth possession

(piqsels)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Cherokee, Iowa man faces anywhere from 10 years to life in prison for meth possession.

Jeffery Linn, 54, who was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, pled guilty on Oct. 3, in Sioux City federal court.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Linn admitted that on Dec. 6, 2021, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle he was driving. During a search, law enforcement seized approximately 10 ounces of methamphetamine, which Linn intended to help distribute to others.

Evidence also showed that during the traffic stop, Linn attempted to swallow the meth to avoid arrest.

Linn faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10 million fine, and at least five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

A sentencing date is yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing
Tyson Brand
Tyson relocating Dakota Dunes corporate team members
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and...
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
A Berea man pleaded not guilty to charges after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old...
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school

Latest News

The one, two and three-bedroom family-friendly housing units will be located at 1400 River...
Veterans campus planned for South Sioux City, NE
Noll of Akron, IA named District Associate Judge
Tyson Brand
Tyson relocating Dakota Dunes corporate team members
The Ringneck Energy & Feed ethanol plant is one of seven plants in South Dakota that Summit...
Summit Carbon pushes back on CO2 pipeline safety concerns