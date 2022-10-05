Cooler weather about to move in along with frost chances

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While some of us were clearing out as the afternoon went along on Wednesday, eastern Siouxland was still seeing some isolated thundershowers forming as temperatures were comfortable in the low 70s.

Any showers will come to an end tonight and we’ll even be clearing out our skies as lows stay above average yet again near 50 degrees.

A cold front will move through very early in the morning hours on Thursday and that’s going to lead to a cooler and breezy day with highs in the low 60s with that north wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

By Friday morning, we could see some areas of frost in the region with lows in the low to mid 30s.

It will be tough to warm up on Friday as we’ll only see highs rise into the low to mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday morning will give us all an even better chance of seeing a bigger frost across the region with lows heading into the upper 20s in many areas under a mostly clear sky.

By Saturday afternoon, a little warmth will start to return with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday is looking warm as highs head into the low 70s under a sunny sky.

I’ll be taking a closer look at our frost chances tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

