Dealing with fog this Wednesday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! Overnight we had some thunderstorms move through Siouxland, dropping some much-needed rain throughout the region. Because of the rain last night, we are seeing some patchy to dense fog across the region. The fog is primarily affecting our northern counties. Our temperatures are looking nice this morning as they are sitting in the 50s across the region.

Today, we could see some lingering showers across the region this morning with partly sunny to cloudy skies. Our highs today will get into the upper 60s and low 70s across the region as the wind starts to come out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. For some, it could be a breezy afternoon.

Tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies, but they will start to clear out overnight with lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s with our wind continuing out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The rest of the week we will be dealing with a blast of cold air that will lead to our highs only getting into the mid 50s across the region on Friday. Overnight on Thursday and Friday, we will see areas of frost developing across the region as overnight lows will be in the low 30s and upper 20s.

