More average highs today

By Jacob Howard
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! We saw some patchy to dense fog across the region this morning, but now the fog has lifted leaving behind broken clouds this afternoon. Our temperatures are looking nice this afternoon as they are sitting in the 60s across the region.

For the rest of today, we could see some lingering showers across the region with partly sunny to cloudy skies. Our highs today will get into the upper 60s and low 70s across the region as the wind starts to come out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. For some, it could be a breezy afternoon.

Tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies, but they will start to clear out overnight with lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s with our wind continuing out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The rest of the week we will be dealing with a blast of cold air that will lead to our highs only getting into the mid 50s across the region on Friday. Overnight on Thursday and Friday, we will see areas of frost developing across the region as overnight lows will be in the low 30s and upper 20s.

I’ll have more details in my complete forecast coming up on News 4 at Noon!

