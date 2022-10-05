Nebraska teen pleads not guilty to charge of threatening to ‘shoot up’ school bus

NELIGH, Neb. (KTIV) - An 18-year-old Nebraska teenager pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to the charge of making a terroristic threat against a school bus in Antelope County. That teenager remains jailed on a $25,000 bond.

Koda Fernau was formally charged with one felony and two misdemeanors by prosecutors on Oct. 3.

“The terroristic threats is a class three A felony and carries a fine of up to $10,000 and about three years. And then once released from jail or prison may be required to serve up to 18 months post-release supervision,” said Judge Taylor.

According to the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office, Fernau made inappropriate remarks on his school bus on Sept. 2. Those comments included references to attempting to purchase a firearm.

Fernau was then suspended from school. Then, about a week later, Fernau was fired from his job at a grocery store for threatening to “shoot up” a school bus. He was taken into custody on September 13. And a judge has ordered Fernau not to have any contact with folks here at the Summerland Public School if he does make bail and is released.

Court records indicate Fernau turned 18 just 11 days before the first incident. He was also subject to an emergency removal order in 2019 after his father was arrested for having “significant” amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana in their residence.

Fernau will next appear in court on Oc. 19. His lawyer declined to comment after his court appearance today.

