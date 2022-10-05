Noll of Akron, IA named District Associate Judge

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Governor Kim Reynolds has announced the appointment of Jess Noll of Akron, Iowa, as the district associate judge in Judicial Election District 3B.

Noll currently serves as a magistrate in Woodbury County and practices law with Deck Law, P.L.C. in Sioux City. Noll received her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of South Dakota.

Noll fills a vacancy created by the addition of four new district associate judge positions authorized by the legislature in this year’s session. Judicial Election District 3B includes Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury counties.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and...
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
A Berea man pleaded not guilty to charges after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old...
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school
Nathan Rogers
Former South Sioux City assistant coach sentenced in Dakota County for sexual assault involving students

Latest News

Tyson Brand
Tyson relocating Dakota Dunes corporate team members
The Ringneck Energy & Feed ethanol plant is one of seven plants in South Dakota that Summit...
Summit Carbon pushes back on CO2 pipeline safety concerns
Dealing with fog this Wednesday morning
Dealing with fog this Wednesday morning
North Stars pick up sweep over CBTJ on senior night, West falls to CBAL