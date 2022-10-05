Noll of Akron, IA named District Associate Judge

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Governor Kim Reynolds has announced the appointment of Jess Noll of Akron, Iowa, as the district associate judge in Judicial Election District 3B.

Noll currently serves as a magistrate in Woodbury County and practices law with Deck Law, P.L.C. in Sioux City. Noll received her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of South Dakota.

Noll fills a vacancy created by the addition of four new district associate judge positions authorized by the legislature in this year’s session. Judicial Election District 3B includes Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury counties.

