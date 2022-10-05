North Stars pick up sweep over CBTJ on senior night, West falls to CBAL

By Amber Salas
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Final Scores High School Volleyball:

SC North 3 CBTJ 0 F

Sioux Center 3 George-Little Rock 0 F

Estherville-LC 3 GT/RA 0 F

H-M-S 3 Harris-Lake Park 0 F

Unity Christian 3 Hinton 0 F

Westwood 3 Lawton-Bronson 2 F

Bishop Heelan 3 Le Mars 0 F

Alta-Aurelia 3 Pocahontas Area 0 F

CBAL 3 SC West 0 F

West Lyon 3 Sibley-Ocheyedan 1 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 3 South O’Brien 0 F

MMC/RU 3 West Sioux 0 F

