SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. And this year, the national theme is “Everyone Knows Someone.”

A vigil will be held tomorrow at 5:30 at Pearl Street Park in downtown Sioux City. The event will include readings of the names of the victims of the last year. So far in 2022, there have been 12 deaths connected to domestic violence, a decrease over the same period in 2021 when 17 deaths were reported.

Since 1995, 375 men, women and bystanders, including minors, have been killed as a result of domestic violence in Iowa.

SafePlace in Sioux City is one of the places that offer services to victims of domestic abuse.

“We work with survivors in the court system through navigating what to expect if they’ve been the victim of a crime in relation to domestic violence or if they’re following a protection order and then we also have shelter, where people can come to be safe,” said Director Stephanie Pickinpaugh of SafePlace.

Anyone struggling with domestic abuse can go to the shelter 24/7 at 1723 Grandview Boulevard, or call anytime locally at (712) 258-7233, or toll-free at 1-800-982-7233.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.