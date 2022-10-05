Sioux City Bandits introduce Don Belson as sole owner of the organization

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Bandits are eager to get back in action after finishing with a 9-2 overall record during the 2022 season, and coming up just short in the playoff semifinal.

As the 2023 season quickly approaches, the Sioux City Bandits made a series of announcements on Tuesday about their upcoming season.

The Bandits introduced Don Belson as the sole owner of the Sioux City Bandits organization. Belson is already very familiar with the Bandits as he spent the 2022 season as the local and minority co-owner of the Bandits with J.R. Bond.

He’s been with the organization for nearly 20 years, originally starting out by working in Game Day Operations.

“My daughter and I have been involved with the Sioux City Bandits going on about 20 years. We’ve always enjoyed it. My daughter, actually, in all those years has never missed a home game. She has been at every single one of them. My grandson is in the sixth grade this year and he just loves helping. So I think we’re going to be carrying on the tradition,” said Don Belson, Sioux City Bandits owner.

Bandits head coach Erv Strohbeen says they’re excited to see Belson step into this role, and are thankful to work with someone who is so involved in the building.

“I think the coolest thing is that Don has been involved almost as long as me. His family has been involved with his daughter, his grandson, even since his grandson was born. They started out as game day operations and now to see him grow to an ownership role. You know, it’s pretty cool to see. Don’s got a presence in the building almost every day,” said Erv Strohbeen, Sioux City Bandits head coach.

The Bandits also unveiled their 2023 season theme of “Bigger Than Football.” Last season, the Bandits made a big effort to be involved in the Siouxland Community through their #BanditsCare initiative, and they plan to continue that presence for many years to come. They also signed their first player for the 2023 season, former Morningside standout Xavier Spann.

