Sioux City Police asking public’s help finding missing woman

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a Sioux City woman who has been missing since Thursday, Sept. 29.

Police say 36-year-old Brenda Payer was first reported missing by her family on Thursday when they last had contact with her. Payer parked her van in the Mcdonald’s parking lot in the 700 block of Hamilton Blvd, and since then, Payer’s family and friends have been unable to contact her.

Payer is a 5′8″ tall Native American woman with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the SCPD, foul play is not suspected, however, police are concerned for her mental health as she may be in crisis.

Anyone with information is asked to call 712-279-6960. Payer is also encouraged to contact the SCPD if she is in need of assistance.

