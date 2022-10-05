Siouxland Big Give raises over $190,000 for local nonprofits

Siouxland Big Give underway through midnight Tuesday
By Dean Welte
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 5th-annual Siouxland Big Give took place Oct. 4 and raised nearly $200,000 for nonprofits in the area.

According to a press release, 100 area nonprofits were able to connect to donors in the Siouxland community thanks to a 24-hour online donation blitz. And for the second year in a row, the Big Give was able to raise over $190,000. This exceeds the original goal for the event, which was set at $150,000.

“We are so excited to have raised over $190,000 for so many wonderful projects,” said Katie Roberts, executive director of the Siouxland Community Foundation. “Along the way, I heard several donors learn more about their favorite charity, and I heard nonprofits connecting with new donors. Siouxland certainly answered the call. I had set what I thought was a reasonable goal for this year and I’m blown away, although I shouldn’t be, by the support our Siouxland community gave.”

The Siouxland Community Foundation started the Siouxland Big Give in 2018 in honor of its 30th anniversary. Their goal was to allow people to donate directly to nonprofits and promote philanthropy in the community. Over the past five years, the Siouxland Big Give has generated over $710,000 for participating nonprofits.

