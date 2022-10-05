South Sioux City Superintendent will retire at the end of this school year

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - South Sioux City Superintendent Todd Strom will be retiring at the end of the school year.

After 33 years of education, Strom has made a decision to take some time away. The decision has been part of a timeline that he and his wife have planned for a while.

Strom and his wife will move on to their family farm in northeast Nebraska and watch their kids do great things in college.

“We plan to follow some of our kids’ activities. I have a son who’s a junior at the University of Nebraska, he’s on the collegiate fishing team, so we’d like to follow a little bit of that. I have a daughter that’s at Dakota Wesleyan University, plays basketball so eventually I think we’ll be following some basketball too,” said Strom.

Stepping away from the education industry is a bittersweet feeling for Strom. He is excited to spend the extra time with his friends and family, but he’ll miss many aspects of helping the future leaders of northeast Nebraska grow.

“I’m very grateful to be surrounded by fantastic people. That will be the piece that I miss, just being able to have that daily impact on the lives of our students,” said Strom.

Strom did say “never say never” when talking about if he would consider returning to education, whether it be teaching, coaching or administration.

The timeline that the school is following in the job search is posted on their website, which you can view here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.