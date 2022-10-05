Tyson relocating Dakota Dunes corporate team members

Tyson Brand
Tyson Brand(PRNewswire)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KTIV) - Tyson has announced it plans to combine its multiple corporate officers by relocating teams across the country, including one in Siouxland.

Tyson says its corporate team members from Dakota Dunes, South Dakota will be moved to the company’s world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. They’ll be doing the same for teams in Chicago and Downers Grove, Illinois.

The company says employees will begin the phased relocation in early 2023.

“Bringing our talented corporate team members and businesses together under one roof unlocks greater opportunities to share perspectives and ideas, while also enabling us to act quickly to solve problems and provide the innovative products solutions that our customers deserve and value,” stated Tyson Foods President and CEO Donnie King in a press release.

Tyson says it will be expanding its world headquarters to accommodate the move.

Company officials say more details on this move will be announced over the next several months. They plan to also remodel existing facilities across their company.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

