Veterans campus planned for South Sioux City, NE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - What is being deemed as a “holistic campus for veteran entrepreneurs” is coming to South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Center is a $77 million-dollar campus made possible by the Opportunity Zones created under Former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax plan.

The 20-acre community will provide a place for “comrades in arms” to become comrades in business, according to a news release from Veterans Victory.

The community will include 300 ADA accessible apartments, with around 40,000 square feet of the campus used as office space for veteran-owned businesses and as a non-profit resource center.

The campus will allow veterans to take advantage of on-site financial education, small business training, collaboration and networking opportunities. In addition, they will have access to physical therapy, mental health services, yoga, hiking trails, and social events.

Veterans Victory Founder and Manager, Kim Kuhle, has partnered with South Sioux City-based Roy Perry, owner of R Perry Construction, to bring the project to Siouxland.

“No one is as innovative as our nation’s veterans,” said Kuhle. “We are creating a space where they can turn dreams into reality. This city, state, and our world is already a better place thanks to our veterans, and we are so excited to see what they create here.”

The one, two and three-bedroom family-friendly housing units will be located at 1400 River Pointe in South Sioux City.

Veterans Victory will break ground in February 2023 and expects to open two apartment buildings in December 2023.

Interested veterans can get on the waiting list for housing by applying online.

