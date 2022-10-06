Animal Rescue League of Iowa saves 19 cats, kittens from feces-filled apartment

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and the Johnston Police Department rescued 19 cats and kittens...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and the Johnston Police Department rescued 19 cats and kittens from filthy conditions at an apartment in Johnston on Tuesday.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and the Johnston Police Department rescued 19 cats and kittens from filthy conditions at an apartment in Johnston on Tuesday.

In a press release, the ARL said the team the animals were abandoned with no food or water. The team found one kitten, about 4-6 weeks old, that had died.

“It wasn’t only what the ARL Rescue Team saw that was horrifying, it was also the smell of the feces-filled apartment that assaulted their noses and the heavy ammonia in the air that caused their eyes to burn. There was no doubt the situation was dire,” said Tom Colvin, CEO at the ARL.

The ARL team said the cats were thin, with visible scrapes or wounds, possibly from fighting each other in the food scarce conditions. The team said the apartment was covered in trash, feces, cockroaches and more.

The cats and kittens had eye infections, gum infections, upper respiratory infections, ear mites, worms and other conditions.

An investigation into the situation is ongoing.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and the Johnston Police Department rescued 19 cats and kittens...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and the Johnston Police Department rescued 19 cats and kittens from filthy conditions at an apartment in Johnston on Tuesday.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson Brand
Tyson closing Dakota Dunes corporate offices, moving team members to Arkansas
Brenda Payer
Sioux City Police asking public’s help finding missing woman
Softball players Natalie Davis and Callie Ramsey traded in their bats for pads and suited up to...
Senior girls step in to save high school football game from forfeiting
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints

Latest News

Sioux City man receives federal prison time for possession of child pornography
Dog Walk Forecast: Lily & Daisy
Dog Walk Forecast: Lily & Daisy
Cold air is moving into Siouxland
Cold air is moving into Siouxland
South Sioux City Superintendent will retire at the end of this school year
South Sioux City Superintendent will retire at the end of this school year