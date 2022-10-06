Around Siouxland: United by Dance 2022

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland dancers looking for a way to unite through their love of dance can check out Flux Dance Company’s 2nd annual United by Dance event Oct. 8-9.

Produced by Flux Dance Company’s Artistic Director, Jessica McCully, this weekend event will feature master dance instructors offering education and mentorship, and a performance showcase.

The event is free and will be held at the Jensen Performing Art Center (formerly the Lincoln Elementary School).

