Cold air is moving into Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland! We are starting off on the milder side this morning, with most of Siouxland in the 50s. This morning’s wind is on the calmer side out of the west northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour, while we are seeing mostly clear skies this morning.

Today, we will see our highs only get into the mid to upper 50s, while a few spots could get into the low 60s for the day. Our wind for today will start off on the calmer side, but throughout the day it will start to pick up as the cold front passes through Siouxland. We could see wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour across the region. We will see some clouds pass through Siouxland, but for the most part, we will see mostly sunny skies for today.

Tonight, the cold air really settles into Siouxland. We will see temperatures drop fast across the region. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s across Siouxland with wind out of the north-northeast at 10 to 25 miles per hour. So, we could see some wind chills tonight.

The biggest focus will be the cold temperatures tonight. We already have a Freeze Watch going into effect tonight at 12:00am until 10:00am tomorrow. As of now, the Freeze Watch only applies to two counties: Lyon and Lincoln County. On top of that, we have a chance of seeing some frost across Siouxland tonight. No frost advisories or watches as of right now, but we will keep you updated if something is issued.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week. We will only get into the low 50s across Siouxland with our wind out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Friday night will be another cold night, with all of Siouxland likely to see below freezing temperatures. No freeze watches or warnings as of right now, but we will likely see those into Friday.

The good news is that by this weekend we will see much warmer temperatures.

