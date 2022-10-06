Cold air is settling into Siouxland

By Jacob Howard
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon and happy Thursday, Siouxland! The cold front is passing through Siouxland currently. Wind is starting to pick up as they come out of the north at 5 to 15 miles per hour with gust near or at 30 miles per hour. Current temperatures range from the low 60s, mid 50s, and upper 40s with clouds passing overhead.

For the rest of today, we will see our highs only get into the 50s, while a few spots could get into the low 60s for the day. Our wind for today will continue out of the north as the cold front passes through Siouxland. We could see wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour across the region. We will see some clouds pass through Siouxland, but for the most part, we will see mostly sunny skies for today.

Tonight, the cold air really settles into Siouxland. We will see temperatures drop fast across the region. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s across Siouxland with wind out of the north-northeast at 10 to 25 miles per hour. So, we could see some wind chills tonight.

The biggest focus will be the cold temperatures tonight. We already have a Freeze Watch going into effect tonight at 12:00am until 10:00am tomorrow. As of now, the Freeze Watch only applies to two counties: Lyon and Lincoln County. On top of that, we have a chance of seeing some frost across Siouxland tonight. No frost advisories or watches as of right now, but we will keep you updated if something is issued.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week. We will only get into the low 50s across Siouxland with our wind out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Friday night will be another cold night, with all of Siouxland likely to see below freezing temperatures. No freeze watches or warnings as of right now, but we will likely see those into Friday.

The good news is that by this weekend we will see much warmer temperatures.

I’ll have all the details in my complete forecast coming up on News 4 Today!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson Brand
Tyson closing Dakota Dunes corporate offices, moving team members to Arkansas
Brenda Payer
Sioux City Police asking public’s help finding missing woman
Softball players Natalie Davis and Callie Ramsey traded in their bats for pads and suited up to...
Senior girls step in to save high school football game from forfeiting
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints

Latest News

Cold air is moving into Siouxland
Cold air is moving into Siouxland
Future Track
Cooler weather about to move in along with frost chances
Future Track
Cooler weather about to move in along with frost chances
More average highs today
More average highs today