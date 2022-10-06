Community reacts after 500 corporate jobs expected to leave Siouxland with Tyson corporate closure

DAKOTA DUNES, SD (KTIV) - Yesterday, Tyson announced it was closing its corporate office here in Siouxland.

Now many are asking what comes next, as the community could lose up to 500 white-collar jobs. And that question is being asked by local officials, members of Congress and school officials.

KTIV spoke with Dakota Dunes District Manager Jeff Dooley about what the community plans to do now. First, they’re focused on making it clear what jobs remain available here if those Tyson employees wish to stay, but exact details haven’t been announced.

As for the physical office space, Dooley says Dakota Dunes will work with Tyson to either sell the building or lease it to other local businesses. While the current office is primarily occupied by Tyson, there are other tenant businesses inside.

“Well, I think the main thing that I’ve been telling people and media is we’ve got to think about the families affected by this. And like I said, try to make sure they’re aware of all the opportunities that are still here in Sioux land. The second thing I would say is don’t panic,” said Dooley.

Another concerned party is Dakota Valley Schools. In a statement, the district said “This will greatly impact our region, and our school district will certainly experience that as well. The full extent of the impact on our school will not be known for a little while as families take time to make decisions on whether or not they will relocate.”

Here’s State Sen. Jim Bolin when we asked him about the closure over the phone.

“I would just say it’s unfortunate that this is taking place, this happens at various times in a very volatile economy. And unfortunately, it’s falling on (the) Siouxland region right now,” said Bolin.

Congressman Dusty Johnson called the move “disheartening,” while Senator John Thune said he was “disappointed.” As for the governor, she said the state would continue to work with Tyson to ensure the food supply is “stable and diversified.”

“We were disappointed to learn about this news today (Wednesday), but we will continue to work with Tyson on the jobs that remain in South Dakota and on future opportunities. South Dakota is the best state in America to do business; we’re working with companies every day to build and grow in South Dakota. We will continue working with companies like Tyson to ensure that our nation’s food supply is stable and diversified.”

There is some history in Siouxland that shows some positive can come out of this situation.

Gateway left North Sioux City to shift its executive office to California in 1998, resulting in many jobs leaving the Siouxland community. Shared similarities between the events have created some optimism in a time of uncertainty.

“The other thing that we’ve learned from the Gateway era was that a lot of those employees, new businesses were formed around those employees, so we have a lot of thriving businesses right now, that are in business because Gateway is no longer here,” said Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions.

McManamy said that these employees do have a tough decision to make, but he’s confident that there will be positives that come out of the situation.

