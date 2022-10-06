A couple of frosty nights to settle into Siouxland

By Ron Demers
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT
**Freeze Warning for northwestern Siouxland Thursday night into Friday morning**

**Frost Advisory for central Siouxland, including Sioux City, Thursday night into Friday morning**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - You could feel the cooler air arrive today ushered in on rather strong northerly winds that kept highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We’ll continue to cool tonight which will lead to areas of frost across the region while northwestern Siouxland could even see a freeze.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for northwestern Siouxland into Friday morning where temperatures could fall as low as 29.

A Frost Advisory will in effect for Sioux City and the rest of central Siouxland where lows could go as low as 29 degrees.

That means it will be another night where you’ll want to cover any plants that you don’t want harmed by the frost.

Friday is going to stay very chilly with highs only in the low to mid 50s with a few clouds in eastern Siouxland.

Saturday morning looks to get even colder than what we see on Friday morning meaning most of our lows will be in the mid to upper 20s which will be a harsher freeze that takes place.

By Saturday afternoon, we’ll start to warm a bit again with highs getting into the low to mid 60s.

Better warming will continue into Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

I’ll be taking a look into next week to see what this fall weather will be offering us tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

