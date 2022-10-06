Crittenton Center granted $600,000 for five-year project period

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Crittenton Center in Sioux City, Iowa, was granted some good news this week.

The nonprofit announced on Thursday, Oct. 6, that they received a grant from the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Regional Partnership Grant will be a cooperative agreement funded at $600,000 annually for a five-year project period.

Across the United States, 18 grants totaling $8.8 million were awarded to increase well-being, improve permanency, and enhance the safety of children who are in, or at risk of, an out-of-home placement as a result of a parent’s or caregiver’s opioid or other substance misuse.

“Supporting the children in our homeless shelter who have been tremendously impacted by parental or caregiver substance abuse is what our mission is. Almost all youth entering our doors have been victims of child abuse and neglect due to substance abuse. We want to change this and provide more opportunity, support, and services to families desperately wanting and needing sobriety in their lives so that their children can leave our homeless shelter and safely return home. And if home is no longer an option, then assist our children in successfully moving to another living environment where they can be helped in overcoming the impact of their trauma,” said Kim Scorza, executive director.

According to a Crittenton Center news release, they will be focused on providing Evidence Based Programs including Therapeutic Supervised Visitation, Attachment, Self-Regulation, and Competency, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. Crittenton Center will be hiring care coordinators to provide case management services, navigation/enrollment services, and intensive family engagement.

