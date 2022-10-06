Crops and grass can easily ignite in current dry weather

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Dry conditions have plagued Siouxland throughout this year.

Fire prevention week is next week and harvest season is underway, putting a focus on safety is a goal for the Sioux City Fire Rescue and local farmers.

Grass fires and crop fires can spread rapidly in dry conditions. Local firefighters understand the dangers these fires bring to the community. They know some of these fires can start without a human cause, but the public can do their part to limit these fires.

Not throwing out cigarette butts and being prepared to extinguish a small fire are ways to prevent and limit the spread of these fires.

“Especially with the drought that we have going on right now, if there is something that is on fire, try to extinguish it as fast as possible because those grass fires move rapidly,” said Lt. John Nelsen, with Sioux City Fire Rescue.

When farmers are out in the field harvesting their crops, they have to be extra cautious. Keeping hot equipment off of dry corn stocks and bean stubble is a preventative measure a local farmer uses.

“With as dry as it is I’ve seen multiple neighbors out here with their disc ready to go out here in the field in case there is a fire. If I have a semi here, I’m not driving it through the field very far, I turn it around and point it straight back out the driveway and that’s as far as it’s going to go. Same with pick-up trucks, we’re not trying to drive those through the field at all,” said Austin Carlson, a local farmer.

A team effort from the public and firefighters is important in limiting the frequency and spread of these types of fires.

Sioux City Fire Rescue will be educating people from October 9-15. They will be talking about simple actions the public can take to prevent fires and stay safe if a fire ignites.

