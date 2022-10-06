Domestic Violence Awareness: Siouxland states providing help and resources for victims

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Anyone can become a victim of domestic violence.

That’s what leaders here in Siouxland are stressing as we enter October, which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Work is underway to provide those affected by domestic violence with the resources and support needed to overcome their situation.

The state of Iowa has put a number of measures in place to provide assistance to victims and families impacted by domestic violence. One of these is the Safe At Home program, which allows individuals who were previously abused to hide their home addresses on a number of public documents. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says that the program is already being used across the state.

”It is a 99-county issue,” said Pate. “You start with Safe At Home program alone, as I said, has over 1,200 in there in roughly almost nearly 80 counties now. So it’s not just an urban issue, it impacts all Iowans and we want to do better by them.”

Since 2015, 109 people were killed as a result of domestic violence in Iowa alone, that’s according to research done by Iowa authorities. When you go back to 1995, that number rises to 375 people. Of those, nearly 69% were women in the relationship, while just under 13% were males. Additionally, just under 81% of the murders were between current or former spouses or partners.

These numbers don’t even account for the thousands of people across the state who have survived domestic abuse, and for many of them, talking about the experience can be extremely difficult.

”If you’re being abused by your partner or spouse, talking to your neighbor or someone at church about it or anyone else is really hard to do,” said Pate. “To acknowledge that this is happening in your life. So that’s again why working with the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence. They have counselors and folks there who can help them work through that.”

Additionally, the state is urging all Iowa residents to wear purple on Oct. 20 for “Purple Thursday,” as a way to raise awareness of domestic violence.

Anyone in Iowa who has been impacted by domestic violence is encouraged to call the Iowa Victim Service Call Center at 1-800-770-1650, or visit the Safe At Home website.

And Iowa isn’t the only state that’s impacted by domestic violence-- it takes place across Siouxland and the country. Nearly 34% of women and 28% of men in Nebraska experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetimes, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. This comes out to nearly 58 thousand women annually.

In South Dakota, those numbers sit at nearly 28% of women and 24% of men.

If you’re looking for help and live outside of Iowa, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or you can visit their website.

