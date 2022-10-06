Morningside women stay undefeated at home, Briar Cliff women stay undefeated in GPAC

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a soccer Wednesday in Sioux City with both Morningside and Briar Cliff hosting games. In the Afternoon the Briar Cliff women took on College of Saint Mary.

The game started slow, with both teams having chances but Briar Cliff seeming to be in control of the game. Then the Flames goalie left her post to try and stop an attack, the initial attack was stopped, before Bailee Hackley sent a beautiful pass to Taylor Alkire who leapt through the air knocking the ball into the net for a 1-0 lead.

A few minutes later Alkire would score again off of a beautiful pass from Mady Soumare to make it 2-0. That would be the difference as Briar Cliff would win 4-1.

Morningside kicked off later in the day against Concordia. Although undefeated at home entering the game the Mustangs trailed the Bulldogs by a goal in the second half. About Midway through the final period, Sina Feeser made some space for herself and sent a missile at the net scoring the equalizer for the Mustangs.

The score would stay knotted up at 1 until Samantha O’Roy had a ball bounce her way and she fired a laser top shelf for what would end up being the game winning goal as the Mustangs would win 2-1.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson Brand
Tyson closing Dakota Dunes corporate offices, moving team members to Arkansas
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and...
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
A Berea man pleaded not guilty to charges after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old...
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school

Latest News

Samantha O'Roy winds up for a goal in the Mustangs victory over Concordia.
MORNINGSIDE WOMEN WIN AT HOME, BRIAR CLIFF TOPS SAINT MARY
Seniors from Sioux City North smile for a photo while being honored pregame
North Stars pick up sweep over CBTJ on senior night, West falls to CBAL
Don Belson addresses the media as he's introduced as the new owner of the Sioux City Bandits
Sioux City Bandits introduce Don Belson as sole owner of the organization
Check out all the best plays from the past week in high school football in the SportsFource...
SportsFource Extra Rewind Week 6