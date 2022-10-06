Morningside women stay undefeated at home, Briar Cliff women stay undefeated in GPAC

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a soccer Wednesday in Sioux City with both Morningside and Briar Cliff hosting games. In the Afternoon the Briar Cliff women took on College of Saint Mary.

The game started slow, with both teams having chances but Briar Cliff seeming to be in control of the game. Then the Flames goalie left her post to try and stop an attack, the initial attack was stopped, before Bailee Hackley sent a beautiful pass to Taylor Alkire who leapt through the air knocking the ball into the net for a 1-0 lead.

A few minutes later Alkire would score again off of a beautiful pass from Mady Soumare to make it 2-0. That would be the difference as Briar Cliff would win 4-1.

Morningside kicked off later in the day against Concordia. Although undefeated at home entering the game the Mustangs trailed the Bulldogs by a goal in the second half. About Midway through the final period, Sina Feeser made some space for herself and sent a missile at the net scoring the equalizer for the Mustangs.

The score would stay knotted up at 1 until Samantha O’Roy had a ball bounce her way and she fired a laser top shelf for what would end up being the game winning goal as the Mustangs would win 2-1.

