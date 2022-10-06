Pilot built gyrocopter involved in fatal crash near Yankton, SD

According to the Federal Avian Administration (FAA), the aircraft was an AG-915 Spartan helicopter that crashed northwest of Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton, S.D., around 10:30 a.m.(Dakota News Now)
By Dean Welte
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - More information is coming out about a fatal gyrocopter crash in southeast South Dakota.

Back on Sept. 27, 65-year-old Kevin Rehm of California was piloting an Airgyro AG915 Spartan gyrocopter just a few miles northwest of Yankton. The National Transportation Safety Board says Rehm died after the gyrocopter went down around 10:30 a.m. into a field. He was the only occupant.

The NTSB’s latest report says the gyrocopter caught on fire after it crashed, destroying it.

According to maintenance records, Rehm built the gyrocopter in August 2022 and performed maintenance on it several days before the accident. By Sept. 24, authorities say the gyrocopter had accumulated 37.8 flight hours.

