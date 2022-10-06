Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman

The state patrol believes the remains found in Clay County are those of Jasmine Garnett.
The state patrol believes the remains found in Clay County are those of Jasmine Garnett.
By Bayley Bischof and Mark Baumert
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT
HARVARD, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16.

Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to public safety.

NSP said the body was found by someone working near Road 3195 in Clay County and reported it to law enforcement.

Video from the scene on Wednesday, October 5, after a deceased individual was located east of Harvard on Road 26.

Garnett’s family had been asking the public’s help in finding her. They said she was last seen with Anthony Mattison on September 16.

Mattison was referred for charges September 24 after backing into a Grand Island police cruiser. He was also arrested after an officer involved shooting in Hastings September 27.

Anthony Mattison, 33, of Osceola is facing six felony charges related to Hastings...
Anthony Mattison, 33, of Osceola is facing six felony charges related to Hastings officer-involved shooting.(Adams County Jail/KSNB)

It’s unclear what Mattison’s relationship with Garnett was.

In connection with the Hastings incident last week, Mattison is charged with attempted second degree murder, attempted first degree assault on a police officer, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He’s scheduled for a probable cause hearing Friday in Adams County Court.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

