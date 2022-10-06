Reports: Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse expected to resign

University of Florida announced him as sole choice for its president
Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly expected to resign to take a job with the University of Florida.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly expected to resign to take a job with the University of Florida.

The university issued a statement naming Sasse as their recommendation for sole finalist for its president by unanimous recommendation from its Board of Trustees.

Calling the nation’s single biggest challenge “the radical disruption of work,” Sasse tweeted his official statement about the announcement on his personal Twitter account along with a link to a story from the Tampa Bay Times.

“UF is the most important institution in the nation’s most economically dynamic state. Washington partisanship isn’t going to solve these workforce challenges — new institutions and entrepreneurial communities are going to have to spearhead this work. If UF wants to go big, I’m excited about the wide range of opportunities.”

Excerpt of statement from Sen. Ben Sasse

According to the university’s release, Sasse is expected to visit the campus Monday “to meet with students, faculty and other members of the University community.” Those participating in the panel are able to submit questions online.

“This is right for the University of Florida, right for the state of Florida and right for the Sasse family,” Rahul Patel, chair of the Presidential Search Committee, said in the university’s release. “Ben brings intellectual curiosity, a belief in the power and potential of American universities, and an unmatched track record of leadership spanning higher education, government and the private sector.”

Politico also reported the news Thursday afternoon, citing “two people familiar with the Nebraska Republican’s plans.”

Should he resign, his replacement would be appointed by the governor of Nebraska. Depending on the timing of his official announcement, that could come from Gov. Pete Ricketts or from whomever wins the state’s gubernatorial election in November.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Political Reporter Brian Mastre and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

