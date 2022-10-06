Sioux City man receives federal prison time for possession of child pornography

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison on Oct. 5 for possessing child pornography.

Mario Josue Reyes, 22, received the sentencing after entering a guilty plea on May 4.

Reyes admitted to using a phone to video himself engaged in sexual conduct with a minor child at the time of the incidents. Reyes also admitted to giving the minor marijuana and LSD.

Reyes must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Reyes is held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he is transported to federal prison.

