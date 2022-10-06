Sioux City native appointed Deputy Adjutant General for Iowa Air National Guard

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Colonel Mark A. Muckey, a Sioux City native, has been named Deputy Adjutant General for the Iowa Air National Guard by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Muckey was selected by Reynolds for his outstanding military achievements and leadership capabilities demonstrated through nearly four decades of military service.

“Like the Iowa National Guard itself, Colonel Muckey has proven ‘always ready’ to protect and serve,” said Reynolds. For almost 40 years, he has served our nation with distinction all over the world, and his highly decorated military resume speaks to the courage and skill he brings to every deployment. I want to congratulate Colonel Muckey for his coming promotion to Brigadier General and thank him for once again answering the call.”

Muckey is a command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours primarily in the C-130H Hercules and KC-135R Stratotanker. He has numerous deployments including Operation Joint Forge, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He joined the military in 1984 through the Academy of Military Science and most recently has served as the commander of the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.

Muckey holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma State and is a graduate of the Air Command and Staff College and the Air War College.

His military awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Air Medal with oak leaf cluster, Aerial Achievement Medal, and Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters.

With this appointment, Col. Muckey will be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General. Muckey replaces Brigadier General Shawn Ford who retired in early August.

Colonel Muckey and his wife Susan live in Ankeny.

