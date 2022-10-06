Sioux City Schools to host community meetings regarding superintendent search

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A series of in-person input sessions to engage district staff, students’ families, and community members in the search process for the Sioux City School District’s next superintendent.

The community is encouraged to attend one of the following sessions:

6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, at East High School Media Center, 3200 S. Cypress St.

6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, at West High School Media Center, 2001 Casselman St.

10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, at North High School Media Center, 4200 Cheyenne Blvd.

During the 90-minute input sessions, individuals will be asked to provide their input on the leadership qualities, communication strategies, and management traits most important in a new superintendent.

Feedback gathered during the sessions will be used to identify the right candidates for the superintendent position as part of the nationwide search process.

In addition to the input sessions, the community may also provide feedback through a superintendent search survey, available until 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14.

To access the survey, visit https://bit.ly/3xY1bGU or www.siouxcityschools.org.

An announcement on the new superintendent is anticipated in early 2023 with the individual assuming the role for the 2023-2024 school year.

The meetings will be facilitated by executive search firm GR Recruiting.

