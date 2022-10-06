Siouxland communities named Empower Rural Iowa Grant recipients

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Several Siouxland communities and organizations were named grant recipients through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs by Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority on Thursday, Oct. 6.

A total of more than $450,000 in grants to support rural initiatives spanning from child care and housing to workforce attraction and leadership development in more than 20 counties.

Among the recipients were:

Woodbine Community School District - $50,000 for the IGNITE Pathways program. Total project cost is $147,200.

Iowa Central Community College - $20,000 towards creating equitable access to high-quality career technical education programs. Total project cost is $35,000.

Hartley Improvement Foundation - $20,000 for the city’s trail project. Project cost is $32,925.

The Spirit of Okoboji - $20,000 for the community’s visual arts tree preservation project. Project cost is $35,000.

Osceola Chamber Main Street - $20,000 towards the city’s holiday lighting project. Project cost is $59,000.

Sioux Valley Memorial Hospital Association in Cherokee County - $10,000.

City of Rock Valley - $1,000.

City of Estherville - $1,000.

“I signed the Empower Rural Iowa Act in 2019 to ensure that the rural communities that are the heart of who we are as a state have the resources needed to connect, invest and grow,” said Reynolds. “Since then, Empower Rural Iowa grants have provided support for dozens of now thriving businesses, communities and entrepreneurs in our rural communities.”

For example, the IGNITE Pathways program in Woodbine will leverage Rural Innovation funding towards creation of an automotive maintenance and care training program to address the lack of local options in this field.

The need was identified through the research and analysis by a local high school program that focuses on developing innovative solutions to real, rural problems.

In another example, Iowa Central Community College will use Rural Scale-Up funding to bring the successful career academies model to the western part of their region through the development of a new regional center in Storm Lake.

This opportunity will enhance the learning capabilities, provide equitable access to high-quality career technical education programming, and help close opportunity gaps that exist in the region.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.