United Center hold cornhole competition to help United Way of Siouxland

United Center held their annual event for United Way
United Center held their annual event for United Way(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The United Center held its annual event for the United Way this afternoon.

Cornhole games filled the parking lot next to the United Center. Prizes and a traveling trophy were part of the competition Thursday. The relationships that are built during the competition allow members of the staff to know each other better while supporting a great cause.

”We here at the United Center, all the businesses all the individuals, feel that the United Way is a great organization to support, so this gives our employees, and our businesses a chance to donate and create interest or fun around the United Way and giving towards that,” said Brian Crichton, President and CEO of CMBA Architects.

Giving back to the community is a priority for the United Center.

If you would like to donate to the United Way of Siouxland, click here.

