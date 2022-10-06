WATCH LIVE AT 7PM: Grassley and Franken debate ahead of General Election

Admiral Mike Franken (Ret.), left, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, right.
Admiral Mike Franken (Ret.), left, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, right.(Courtesy Photos)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sitting U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Hartford) and challenger retired Navy Admiral Mike Franken (D-Sioux City) are set to hit the stage Thursday night for their one and only debate ahead of the General Election.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. in the Maytag Auditorium in Johnston, Iowa. You can watch the debate below when it starts.

